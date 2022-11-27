Photo Of Lionel Messi's Golden Boots Goes Viral, Here's What Is Special About Them

They are an Adidas X Speedportal Leyenda pair.

Footballer Lionel Messi is a legend in the sporting world and one of the greatest goal scorers in football history. He is currently playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the captain of Argentina. Recently, a picture of his playing boots has gone viral on social media and the internet is all hearts.

The official handle of Champions League took to Instagram to share the picture. They captioned it as, "Messi's World Cup boots." One can notice the golden pair of specially customised boots with the birth dates of his sons. The right boot has details of his sons- Thiago and Mateo. It reads "Thiago 02 11 12 and Mateo 11 09 15", signifying the birth date of Thiago as November 2, 2012 and Mateo's date of birth as September 11, 2015.

According to other pictures shared online, the left boot mentions the date of birth of his youngest boy, Ciro, who was born on March 10, 2018. It also shows a shortened version of his wife Antonella's name 'Anto'.

The player also has a "10" on the back of both boots, with an Adidas logo on the left and his own personal brand logo on the right. They are an Adidas X Speedportal Leyenda pair. They are gold with blue and white details to represent the colours of the Argentina flag.

"As Argentina's perfect 10 sets out to lift the ultimate prize, these special X Speedportal boots celebrate Lionel Messi's glittering legacy. Inspired by details from the boots he wore on his big stage debut in 2006, their adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT upper stands out in gold," Adidas mentioned on their official website.

Since being shared the post has amassed over 10 lakh likes.

"Made for a legend," commented a user.

A second person added, "Literally got his sons' birthdates pls crying."

"Leo I'm still looking forward to seeing you tie your boots today," said another user.

"Today we're gonna win! And the man with those boots will score!" another user said.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Football Players To Get Rolls Royce For Beating Argentina In FIFA World Cup

The Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia by 2-1 on November 22 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Despite captain Messi scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes and keeping the ball at his feet, the team failed to prevent the Saudi Arabians from scoring two goals against them.

Featured Video Of The Day Row Over Karnataka Chief Minister's Border Remark Intensifies