Photo Claims To Show 10 Days Missing In October 1582, Internet Surprised

A tweet going viral claims to show that the month of October in the year 1582 had 10 fewer days than usual. Many internet users are surprised at this unusual claim. Several users asked others to examine the unusually brief month of October in their computer or smartphone calendars by going all the way back to the year 1582.

The photo was shared by The Real Bello who said, "Everybody go to the year 1582 on your calendar and look at October......" When checked, it was noted that the dates- October 5 to October 14 were missing on the calendar. The calendar directly moved from October 4 to October 15. Many people questioned the logic behind the same. They also posted several photos of the 1582 calendar. One Twitter user enquired, "Can anyone explain the month of October in 1582? Time does not exist."

No 5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 & 14

The Real Bello, in the same thread further claimed, "The Gregorian Calendar was then introduced on October 4th 1582 and, to realign it to the Julian Calendar, it was necessary to eliminate ten days by passing directly to October 15. And therefore from 5 to 14 October no one was born, no one died."

"By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth's orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by canceling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15," American astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson had tweeted clearing doubts about this mystery, two years ago.

