PETA To Honour Bradley Cooper For Casting His Adorable Dog In A Star Is Born

A still from the movie 'A Star Is Born'.

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is set to honour actor Bradley Cooper with an award for casting his own dog, Charlie, in his new movie A Star Is Born.

According to Variety, PETA awarded Cooper for not using a dog which was supplied by one of Hollywood's animal exhibitors.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited one of the exhibitors for violations of the country's Animal Welfare Act.

PETA's Senior Vice-President Lisa Lange in a statement revealed that the "happy, adorable, and much-loved dog steals the spotlight".

They even hoped that Cooper's decision should be an example for the rest of the Hollywood to follow.

His dog Charlie is named after the Hangover star's father who passed away in 2011.

Cooper plays the role of Jackson Maine opposite 'Poker Face' singer Lady Gaga in the movie.