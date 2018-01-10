People Form 82-Foot-Long Human Chain On Thin Ice To Save Drowning Family The family fell into a frozen lake

Locals of Tangshan City in north China's Hebei province came together on Sunday to save a mother and her two children who fell into a frozen lake. The incident took place when the three fell through an icy lake in a local culture park in the city, reports CCTV Plus . To rescue them, dozens of residents held hands and formed a human chain 82-feet-long on thin ice in a heartwarming display of solidarity and courage. Many locals at the park rushed to lend a helping hand on hearing their cries of help, says a person who participated in the rescue.The people formed a human chain 25 meters or approximately 82-feet-long to rescue the three in under three minutes.A video of the rescue was captured by an onlooker.Watch the video below:"My friends and I went together with other people. Some went for ropes, and others brought sticks. Then we began the rescue," said Man Xiaomeng, another rescuer, to CCTV Plus. "Everyone who took part in the operation had only one thought in our minds -- 'we cannot just stand aside and do nothing. We have to save them'," said another rescuer, Gao Xiuwei.Click for more trending news