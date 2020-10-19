Anand Mahindra's Surreal Sunday, Followed By Punjabi Monday Breakfast

Two images shared by Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Monday blues bringing you down? These two posts from Anand Mahindra are sure to put a smile on your face. On Sunday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared two funny tweets that have left thousands in splits. While one of them features the ideal Monday morning breakfast - which Mr Mahindra feels he is entitled to "as a Punjabi" - the other shows a hilarious signboard that has left many scratching their heads.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Mahindra posted a picture of a shop oxymoronically named "100% Genuine Fake Shop". Confused? So was Mr Mahindra and thousands of others who saw the store sign.

"I think I just found the perfect mind-game for a Sunday," Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the pic. "If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves??" he asked.

I think I just found the perfect mind-game for a Sunday. If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves?? pic.twitter.com/UZv7TR5Kzy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter one day ago, the pic has garnered nearly 11,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

Mr Mahindra's post was quickly followed up by another funny picture - this one with a loophole that many would admire. The picture shows a man eating a super-sized parantha - his gigantic plate covering almost the whole table. The accompanying caption reads "When a dietician advises a Punjabi to limit breakfast to only one parantha."

Sharing the pic, Mr Mahindra wrote that he would entitled to use the loophole for his Monday breakfast. "Thank you to the friend who shared this... As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday Breakfast...Bas ek pehelwan paratha..." he wrote.

Thank you to the friend who shared this... As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday Breakfast...Bas ek pehelwan paratha...???????? pic.twitter.com/2VA6OkzwyA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2020

Anand Mahindra, 65, is known for his witty and engaging Twitter posts. He recently held a caption contest for his 8.2 million Twitter followers which saw some truly funny captions pouring in for a picture of a monkey on a dish antenna.