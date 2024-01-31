'Peak Bengaluru': No Parking Sign Threatening Violators Of Ancient Curses Goes Viral

A picture of the signboard was shared by X user @KrishnaCKPS.

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments - a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital - can be found all over the internet. Now, a unique 'no-parking' sign threatening violators of ancient curses is going viral on social media. "Parking prohibited. The wrath of the ancients will fall upon your head!" it cautions.

A picture of the signboard was shared by X user @KrishnaCKPS, with the caption, "Parking Prohibited. This is @peakbengaluru". The picture went viral on the microblogging site, provoking hilarious reactions from the public.

Parking 🅿️ ಮಾಡೋರಿಗೆ ಈ ತರಹ ಶಾಪನಾ 😂 pic.twitter.com/1PXkkasp6g — KP (@KrishnaCKPS) January 29, 2024

"Your shoelaces will not stay tied! Rabid squirrels will invade your home. Bad hair days for the rest of your life! Food in your refrigerator will mysteriously spoil! You will only receive thoughtless recycled gifts! Your vehicle will start making that expensive knocking sound and your tyres will perpetually deflate! Mosquitoes will pick you over everyone else! No one will ever talk to you at parties or laugh at your jokes or even like you! Be warned! Unless you are friends or family, then it's all good," the ominous message reads.

The X user shared the picture a few days back and since then it has accumulated several likes and comments.

Meanwhile, in a similar peak Bengaluru moment earlier this month, another signboard warning citizens of a new kind of danger - the smartphone zombie - had taken the internet by storm. The signboard cautioned to "Beware of Smartphone Zombies". It stands as a powerful reminder of the growing epidemic of digital distraction that is engulfing society.

The term 'Smartphone Zombies' describes individuals so engrossed in their mobile devices that they resemble walking unaware and disconnected from the physical world. This conduct not only results in reduced productivity and social disconnection but also presents notable safety hazards, especially when individuals use their phones while navigating busy streets.

The sarcastic signboard resonated with internet users. Commenting on it, a user wrote, "Wtf is this even real ?" "Nowadays it looks like talking over the phone while crossing the busiest junction is a mandatory stuff for pedestrians .. .. . people lack basic sense," another user wrote.