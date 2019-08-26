'Do These Checks': Paytm Founder's Warning After Video Of ATM Tampering

A video going viral shows what ATM users can do to check if a machine has been tampered with.

A strong proponent of cashless transactions, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar on Monday shared a video of an ATM machine that was tampered with along with a warning. The video, allegedly shot at a Canara Bank ATM in Safadarjung Enclave in Delhi, shows the machine fitted with a camera and a memory card to clone debit cards. Shared by a Twitter user named Rosy, the video shows a man dismantling parts of the ATM unit to show how it was tampered with.

"Your card can be cloned at ATMs," she wrote while sharing the video. "This ATM had a camera & chip installed very cleverly. WATCH video to see what to check before using ATMs."

Mr Shekhar reiterated her warning while sharing the video, which shows how users can pull the slot where the card is inserted to check whether the ATM has been tampered with.

"When using any ATM, you must do these checks," he wrote on Twitter.

He also added that "thin and highly capable" cameras, memory cards and processors have created new problems when it comes to ATM theft.

Take a look at his warning and the video below:

Since being shared online on Saturday, the video has collected almost 60,000 views on the microblogging website. Mr Sharma's Paytm has interests in digital money, e-commerce and runs a Payments Bank as well.

Canara Bank responded to the video and wrote: "At Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised."

Hi Rosy, we, at Canara Bank take strict measures to safeguard our customers. We immediately located and removed the skimmer from Gowtami Nagar, DELHI ATM & no data has been compromised. You may use our Canara MServe app to switch off your Debit or Credit card when not in use.(1) — Canara Bank (@canarabank) August 26, 2019

They added that they have upgraded ATM security by initiating OTP authentication for withdrawals above Rs 10,000 per day.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

