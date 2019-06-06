Passenger Disgusted To Find Dried Vomit On Airplane Seat

A man was shocked to find his airplane seat covered in vomit.

A British Airways passenger was horrified to find his seat covered in what appeared to be vomit. Passenger Dave Gildea was travelling from London Heathrow airport to Seattle when he was assigned seat 64K.

"I had upgraded to business class at the airport in London Heathrow and was assigned seats 64K," the 38-year-old told The Sun. "I didn't notice anything until about two hours into the British Airways flight when I popped down the foot stool so I could get some sleep and saw the vomit on the seat.

"It was also splashed on the wall behind and the floor below, which I then noticed."

However, Mr Gildea says that he when he told the cabin crew about it, they asked if he had been sick on the seat himself. "I went to the cabin crew and the attendants first response was 'was this here when you boarded?' but it was clear it was dried in," he says.

Even more shockingly for Mr Gildea, the crew did not offer a change of seat or an apology. Instead, he had to ask for a blanket so he could cover up the seat and sleep.

"Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. It was pretty disgusting. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked."

After receiving no response from British Airways to his complaint, he posted a picture of the vomit-splashed seat on Twitter.

@British_Airways have DM'd you but haven't gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days pic.twitter.com/i3iVvlsPdC — Dave Gildea (@thecloudranger) May 22, 2019

The picture has since collected many responses, with a number of Twitter users urging Mr Gildea to ask for a refund.

According to Daily Mail, British Airways later apologised "falling short" of expectations and said they are investigating the incident.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers' expectations," they said in a statement.