Paris Zoo To Reopen After Last Truant Baboons Found

50 baboons escaped their enclosure on Friday

Offbeat | | Updated: January 27, 2018 16:34 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Paris Zoo To Reopen After Last Truant Baboons Found

The Paris zoo is expected to reopen around noon. (AFP Photo)

Paris, France:  Paris's main zoo was set to reopen Saturday after the last of around 50 baboons who had escaped from their enclosure were found overnight, the zoo authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the National Museum of Natural History said two females and a baby were tracked down at around 4:15 am (0315 GMT).

The zoo is expected to reopen around noon.

"The professionalism of the wildlife teams at the Paris zoo allowed for a happy ending ... we are analysing the precise circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman said.

The baboons remain in the area of the "grand rocher", a landmark central mountain inaccessible to the public at the zoo in the lush Vincennes area of the French capital.

The breakout was first noticed by a zoo worker, who saw the primates gathering in a service corridor used by personnel late Friday morning.

Safety procedures were immediately triggered, the zoo said in a statement, with a total of 60 firefighters, 20 police and all of the zoo's staff mobilised to capture the animals.

Comments
Close [X]
None of the baboons reached public areas and the evacuation was ordered as a precaution, the zoo said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click for more trending news


Trending

Paris zooParis Zoo BaboonsBaboon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................