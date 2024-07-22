'Papa Mein CA Ban Gayi': Tea Seller's Emotional Reaction To Daughter's Achievement Is Viral

The viral video shows Ms Prajapati hugging her father.

Amita Prajapati's story of resilience is inspiring hearts across India. The young woman, who hails from a Delhi slum, defied the odds of becoming a chartered accountant. Ms Prajapati in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, detailed her 10-year journey and her father's unwavering support despite their challenging circumstances living in a slum.

"It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true. July 11, 2024, today, it became a reality. Yes, dreams do come true," she wrote.

"They used to say you can't afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? Anyway, one day they will leave as they are someone else's wealth, and you will have nothing left. Yes," of course,' I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed," she added.

She concluded her post by thanking her parents for believing in her, "Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much and never thought that one day I would leave them but instead thought that I would educate my daughters."

See the post here:

Ms Prajapati's touching moment with her father resonated deeply with many, resulting in a wave of heartfelt comments.

A user wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations CA Amita Prajapati , Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Your dedication and patience are a true inspiration to everyone who faces challenges along the way."

Another user wrote, "Literally your story is too inspirational especially for those who belong from lower middle class family and don't have enough resources you have proven that no matter from which place do you live or from which family you belong or what is your financial condition the thing only matters is your dedication or passion to achieve something if you are passionate for some thing in your life and if you wanna achieve that thing so you will have to work dedicatedly towards your goal by ignoring all fucking taunts and you will definitely got success."

"Indeed, her achievement is commendable and will lead her to a quality life. She must focus on bringing justice to her profession and duties," the third user wrote.