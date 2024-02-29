Panipuri Vendor Turns Matchmaker, Sparks Hilarious Online Thread

The experience left the panipuri vendor very upset.

A social media thread in India has gone viral after a woman shared a funny encounter with a Panipuri vendor who was pressured by customers to find a groom for their daughter.

The woman, identified as @prakritea17 on the platform 'X', narrated how she witnessed a group of women having a serious conversation with the vendor. As they left, the vendor began venting his frustration to her, revealing that the woman had requested that he find a suitable groom among his customers.

They have asked him to find a a groom for their youngest daughter. He was telling me about this last week too, but I didn't pay much attention to it and today I witnessed it lmaoo — Prakriti (@prakritea17) February 28, 2024

Surprisingly, the vendor took their request seriously and identified a regular customer, a software engineer earning a good salary, as a potential match. However, the situation turned comical when the women insisted on finding a different groom.

They even suggested the vendor check the customer's details, highlighting their determination to find a specific match. The incident left the vendor flustered, and he expressed his annoyance at being pressured into matchmaking with such specific criteria.

The experience left the vendor so upset; he felt pressured to inquire about marriage, only to face rejection for the prospects he presented.

“And he went on to say, ‘Agar kal bhi aakar puchne lag gaye toh main puch lunga pani puri wala kyu nahi chalega' (If they start pestering me again tomorrow, I'll ask them why isn't a Panipuri vendor okay for them).”

The user's post, titled "My contribution to India is not for beginners," has garnered significant attention online, with many users finding humor in the situation.

"You can suggest that the panipuri guy charge 2k for finding grooms and 20k if the suggested groom actually becomes the husband," commented a user.



"Well, thanks for the idea. I was trying to find a way to ask out a girl who repeatedly visits Thela," wrote another user.