Pakistan Elections 2018: Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Bats For 'Billi'

As counting of votes is underway in Pakistan for the national elections held yesterday, a picture of journalist Reham Khan, who is also cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's former wife, has caught the attention of social media. Ms Khan, 45, posted a selfie on Twitter last evening with a picture of a tiger cub painted on a road. "Is wari......Billi," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

While it's unclear who Ms Khan may have voted for, several people are speculating she was showing her support for Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (and not Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) since the baby tiger in her picture resembles the party's electoral symbol.

Reham Khan married Imran Khan on January 6, 2015 and the couple parted ways on October 30, 2015.

Ms Khan has been grabbing headlines for the past few years for hurling allegations against her former husband, Imran Khan. Most recently, it was through her autobiography titled Reham Khan, where she revealed "scandalous details" about the former cricketer-turned-politician. Both Imran and Reham have been exchanging barbs at each other.

The voting in Pakistan began at 8 am (local time) and ended at 6 pm yesterday.