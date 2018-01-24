Pak Boy Viral For Singing His Leave Application. 'Give Him Chhutti' Begs Twitter

He even sings the punctuation

Updated: January 24, 2018 12:28 IST
The clip was shared by Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy on Twitter

The clip was shared by Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy on Twitter

People of the Internet are currently engaged in a really important task - getting a schoolboy from Pakistan his well deserved chhutti. On January 21, Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy shared a video of a schoolboy trying to get his sick leave sanctioned. You get the struggle, right?

Instead of submitting a written note, the kid opted for a creative approach to get the job done. He sang his leave application in front of the school headmaster.

In the video, keeping a straight face and arm crossed, the young student sang out the entire request, including the punctuation. The headmaster giggled as the boy finished his folk-style leave application.

Going by the musical application, the boy is a student of Modern Primary School, Ghorwala in Punjab, Pakistan.

Watch the clip here:
 
Here is the kid's letter in case you're wondering -

"To (comma) the headmaster (comma) gor (full stop) model primary school Ghorwala (full stop) Sir (comma) I beg to say that I am ill (full stop) So (comma) I cannot come to school (full stop) Kindly grant me leave for one day saat tareek, ek maheena, san 2018 (January 7, 2018) (full stop)  I shall be thankful to you (full stop) Yours obediently (comma)"

Captioned, "Please is ko chutti day dain (Please grant him leave)", the hilarious video has over 30,000 views and tonnes of amused reactions.

 
We're not sure if his leave was granted but the Internet really tried.

