Pak Boy Viral For Singing His Leave Application. 'Give Him Chhutti' Begs Twitter

Please is ko chutti day dain. pic.twitter.com/tlGKvcW4FX — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) January 21, 2018

OMG THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE SEEN ALL THIS YEAR — shruti (@shrutithenaik) January 23, 2018

Khuda ka wasta Yar 1 month ki chuti day do is ko..... — Asif naz (@Asifnaz88) January 21, 2018

is ki chutti banti ha bhai g — iftikhar Mayo (@mayo_iftikhar) January 24, 2018

Innovative style to get leave .....Good attempt — Bubble2670@yahoo.com (@Bubble2670yaho1) January 23, 2018

He is not going to get leave anyway — Gulmeena Khan (@GulmenaKhan) January 23, 2018

Ab to chutti Dy do — Kiz (@Kinza_Afridi10) January 21, 2018

That 'Phul Sattaap' tho — Sayedah Zainab (@ZenabSayedah) January 22, 2018

People of the Internet are currently engaged in a really important task - getting a schoolboy from Pakistan his well deserved chhutti. On January 21, Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy shared a video of a schoolboy trying to get his sick leave sanctioned. You get the struggle, right?Instead of submitting a written note, the kid opted for a creative approach to get the job done. He sang his leave application in front of the school headmaster.In the video, keeping a straight face and arm crossed, the young student sang out the entire request, including the punctuation. The headmaster giggled as the boy finished his folk-style leave application.Going by the musical application, the boy is a student of Modern Primary School, Ghorwala in Punjab, Pakistan.Here is the kid's letter in case you're wondering -"To (comma) the headmaster (comma) gor (full stop) model primary school Ghorwala (full stop) Sir (comma) I beg to say that I am ill (full stop) So (comma) I cannot come to school (full stop) Kindly grant me leave for one day saat tareek, ek maheena, san 2018 (January 7, 2018) (full stop) I shall be thankful to you (full stop) Yours obediently (comma)" Captioned, "Please is ko chutti day dain (Please grant him leave)", the hilarious video has over 30,000 views and tonnes of amused reactions.We're not sure if his leave was granted but the Internet really tried.Click for more trending news