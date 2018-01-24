Pak Boy Viral For Singing His Leave Application. 'Give Him Chhutti' Begs Twitter

Instead of submitting a written note, the kid opted for a creative approach to get the job done. He sang his leave application in front of the school headmaster.
In the video, keeping a straight face and arm crossed, the young student sang out the entire request, including the punctuation. The headmaster giggled as the boy finished his folk-style leave application.
Going by the musical application, the boy is a student of Modern Primary School, Ghorwala in Punjab, Pakistan.
Please is ko chutti day dain. pic.twitter.com/tlGKvcW4FX— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) January 21, 2018
Here is the kid's letter in case you're wondering -
"To (comma) the headmaster (comma) gor (full stop) model primary school Ghorwala (full stop) Sir (comma) I beg to say that I am ill (full stop) So (comma) I cannot come to school (full stop) Kindly grant me leave for one day saat tareek, ek maheena, san 2018 (January 7, 2018) (full stop) I shall be thankful to you (full stop) Yours obediently (comma)"
Comments
OMG THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE SEEN ALL THIS YEAR— shruti (@shrutithenaik) January 23, 2018
Khuda ka wasta Yar 1 month ki chuti day do is ko.....— Asif naz (@Asifnaz88) January 21, 2018
is ki chutti banti ha bhai g— iftikhar Mayo (@mayo_iftikhar) January 24, 2018
Innovative style to get leave .....Good attempt— Bubble2670@yahoo.com (@Bubble2670yaho1) January 23, 2018
He is not going to get leave anyway— Gulmeena Khan (@GulmenaKhan) January 23, 2018
Ab to chutti Dy do— Kiz (@Kinza_Afridi10) January 21, 2018
That 'Phul Sattaap' tho— Sayedah Zainab (@ZenabSayedah) January 22, 2018
We're not sure if his leave was granted but the Internet really tried.
