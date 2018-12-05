Painting Bought At Thrift Store Sold For Over 30,000 Euros

The pointillist work by Dutch artist Johan Aarts fetched over 30,000 euros

A man in Netherlands is living every bargain hunter's dream after buying a painting for 75 euros and selling it for over 30,000 euros. RTL News reports that Henk Laarmans bought a painting at a thrift store for 75 euros (approximately Rs 6,000) and took it to an expert at Tussen Kunst and Kitsch. The painting was there recognised as a valuable one - a pointillist work by Dutch artist Johan Aarts.

On Monday, the thrift store find was sold at an auction for over 30,000 euros - that's more than Rs 24 lakhs.

Identified as a piece called A Sunny Day in the Dunes, the pointillist painting - a work created by a series of painted dots - was described by auctioneer Piet van Winden as "a delightful stop between Van Gogh and Mondriaan." According to NL Times, he also pointed out that the Netherlands only has a few artists that "courted" pointillism, including Van Gogh, Toorop, Vijlbrief and Aarts.

The painting was purchased by "a large Dutch collector" who does not wish to be identified, and Mr Laarmans is pleased with the proceeds of the sale.

A similar incident occurred in April this year when a painting by Dutch painter Otto van Veen, found buried in the bottom of a closet, turned out to be worth millions.