'Overwhelming Day': Man On Getting His 12-Day-Old Baby's Passport-Sized Photo Clicked

Nikhil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a video of himself holding his baby girl.

A baby brings immense joy to the lives of first-time parents. The new parents also wish to record and capture every moment of their little one so that they can cherish the memories later. Similarly, an internet user recently shared how he had an "overwhelming day" when he was getting a passport-sized photograph of his 12-day-old daughter.

Nikhil Sharma, a YouTuber, took to Instagram and shared a video of himself holding his baby girl in front of a white background. In the short clip, the baby is seen resting peacefully in her father's arms, however, her eyes blink once the camera flashes. As per Mr Sharma, the photo shoot took hours to finish despite appearing to be an easy job since "newborns tend to sleep most of the time." The video has been set to the song "Aapna Bana Le Piya"

"My daughter was only 12 days old when took her passport photo. It took hours to get the right photo as newborn tends to sleep most of the time," reads the text in the video.

The user also said that the photoshoot was quite "challenging" as they tried to put white clothes on the baby seat, however, it was not conclusive. He wrote in the caption, "It was such an overwhelming day. It looks easy but it was so challenging. We even tried putting white cloths on baby seat and click pic but it was a fail. So this was the only method we could use ."

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 3.9 million views and 2.2 lakh likes on the platform.

"So cute," said a person.

"We took our son's recently at 5 days. He have the best pic in minutes...fluke ofcourse but it took us 3 hours to get the right thumb print from him," said a user while sharing a similar instance.

"never use flash to new born babies," added a third user.

Another user remarked, "We got our daughter passport pic at 30 days.. and it was clicked while she was pooping in her diaper."

"Perfect frame of Fathers love for his daughter," said a user.