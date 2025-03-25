Outrage As Mother Makes Toddler Urinate In Glass At Chinese Restaurant: "Let Him Pee"

A shocking incident at a restaurant in Hangzhou, China, has sparked outrage after a two-year-old boy urinated into a glass meant for customers, with his mother justifying the act, reported the South China Morning Post.

A diner, identified by the surname Tang, witnessed a shocking incident at Fuyuanju Restaurant on March 13 and later reported it to news outlet The Cover.

Tang recounted that a young boy, dining with his mother and two elderly relatives, suddenly stood up from his chair, pulled down his trousers, and urinated into a glass.

"When the boy said he needed to pee, one of the elderly family members fetched a bin, suggesting he use it. But the boy's mother dismissed the idea and said, 'Just let him pee directly into the glass,'" Tang recalled.

What frustrated her even more was that the restaurant staff, despite being nearby, failed to intervene. The urine-filled glass remained on the table, creating an unbearable odour for other diners. Eventually, Tang and her friends had to ask a staff member to remove it.

The boy's mother later apologized but justified her actions. "We're sorry, but he really couldn't hold it anymore. So he peed in the cup," she told the staff.

The incident stirred controversy on Chinese social media, with many calling it “Haidilao Urinating Gate 2.0.” This refers to a recent scandal involving the popular hotpot chain Haidilao, where two teenagers recorded themselves urinating into a hotpot soup, triggering a major PR crisis and substantial compensation payouts by the company.