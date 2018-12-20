Outpouring Of Help For Overworked Man Who Fell Asleep, Crashed Into Ferraris

Mr Lin dozed off behind the wheel and crashed into 4 Ferraris (Representative Image)

A Taiwanese man who crashed into four parked Ferraris was shocked when he was hit with a bill for 12 million Taiwan dollars (approximately Rs 2.8 crores) for their repair. According to Taiwan News, reports broke on Sunday that a young deliveryman had fallen asleep behind the wheel and ploughed into four Ferraris collectively worth over NT$50 million.

But a public outpouring of sympathy and offers of help have left him astonished.

BBC reports that 20-year-old Lin Chin-hsiang's predicament has gripped Taiwan after his story was revealed to the public.

According to BBC, Mr Lin dropped out of college earlier this year to help his mother manage their family shop in New Taipei City - a shop that sells incense paper and gold paper money that is burned during worship. Along with working at the shop, he also works night shifts as a deliveryman for a barbecue restaurant.

His father died a few years ago.

On Sunday morning, at around 3 am, Mr Lin finished his night shift and came home to find his mother unwell. To help her out, he decided to deliver an order to a nearby temple in time for the ceremony.

It was at around 5.40 am when, after working through the night, the exhausted 20-year-old fell asleep while driving and crashed into four parked Ferraris.

According to ABC News, nobody was injured in the incident, but two Ferraris were seriously damaged. Mr Lin's own van, also damaged, was uninsured.

Police said he had not been drinking alcohol and had a clean driving record. However, he was hit with a bill for approximately NT$ 12 million.

While Mr Lin and his family were worrying about how they would raise the huge sum, something unexpected and heartwarming happened - people began to call the New Taipei City Police with offers of help.

In a gesture that, according to BBC, reflects Taiwan's dissatisfaction with the widening wealth gap, dozens of people offered to donate money to help Mr Lin pay off his debt. Some even turned up at the family shop - a small shack which is also their home.

"I'm really grateful to everyone who has offered to help and who has come here to encourage me. Some people even drove up from central Taiwan and asked me where they can donate money," an overwhelmed Mr Lin told BBC.

"I'm really sorry to have hit their cars, really sorry. It wasn't intentional... Even though it will take a long time, I committed a wrong. I should still pay for it," he added.

The local authorities have asked people who want to help Mr Lin to direct their funds to an official account, where a total of NT$ 7.4 lakhs has already been raised.