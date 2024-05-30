'Ouch': Empire State Shares Pic Of Lightning Strike On Building

The building is located in Manhattan.

As thunderstorms raged over Manhattan on Wednesday night, lightning struck two of the city's most renowned towers. Dramatic photographs captured the moment when lightning struck both the Empire State Building and One World Trade Centre.

The images show glowing white bolts cutting through the sky and zig-zagging to the tip of antennas on the top of each building.

The official account of the Empire State Building took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the image. They wrote in the caption "OUCH." According to its website, "The Empire State Building's antenna is hit by lightning an average of 25 times a year, making for some incredible photo opportunities."

Since being shared, the picture has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.

"Electrifying!" said a user.

"Pulsed with all that electricity, the building is now self-aware," added a person.

Another added, "You okay hun?"

According to a report in Fox Weather, a lightning bolt struck the One World Trade Centre during a thunderstorm last Thursday morning. During the same storm, a person was hurt when lightning struck the Manhattan building they were in.

Notably, the antennas and lightning rods on buildings are made to withstand the force of a lightning strike, protecting both the structure and the occupants from electrocution. The rods do not attract lightning strikes, despite public belief. The rods simply protect the buildings. Lightning, on the other hand, frequently strikes the tallest thing around like these skyscrapers.

