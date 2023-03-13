Anand Mahindra Calls Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win A 'Mini-Epic Movie'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra dubbed Naatu Naatu as a "mini epic movie".

Deepika Padukone has made India proud, once again. The actress, who was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, made our hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton gown.

Deepika walked up to the stage and announced the performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu. And, people can't keep calm after seeing the “Queen of Hearts” on the prestigious stage.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has also reacted to Deepika's short introductory speech for Naatu Naatu, which according to him, is a “mini-epic movie.” He also gave a shout-out to RRR director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Anand Mahindra wrote, “Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it's a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars I bow low toSS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose.”

MM Keeravani's Naatu Naatu from the film RRR scripted history after winning the Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet:

Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. #NaatuNaatu is not just a song: it's a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the #Oscars I bow low to @ssrajamouli MM Keeravani & Chandrabose. ????????pic.twitter.com/6urWNclql5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2023

In her speech, Deepika termed Naatu Naatu “an irresistibly catchy chorus,” which has become a “global sensation” with its “electrifying beats and killer dance moves.”

Calling Naatu Naatu a “total banger”, Deepika also explained the context of the song in the film, RRR. She said, “It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

"It's earned millions of views on YouTube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar,” the actress added.

Introducing singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ahead of their live performance, Deepika said, “Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

The energetic performance also received a standing ovation.

The other nominations in this category were This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once,Applause from Tell It Like A Woman,Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Featured Video Of The Day Jr NTR Made A Stylish Appearance At Oscars 2023