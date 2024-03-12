'Oscar For Best Story': Delhi Police's Witty Traffic Advisory Is Viral

Delhi Police's creative features the iconic Oscar statuette.

Delhi Police is known for its creative approach to road safety. They use eye-catching visuals and clever messages, often inspired by current events, to remind people about traffic rules. Their posts are entertaining and informative, making it easier for people to learn about staying safe on the roads. Their latest campaign uses a humorous twist on the Oscars to highlight the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

"Helmet nahi lagane ke liye aap ne kya story banayi [What story did you make up to not wear a helmet]? Tell us in the comments," wrote Delhi Police while sharing a creative on Instagram.

Delhi Police's creative features the iconic Oscar statuette. The text on it reads, "Oscar for Best Story goes to... "Bas yahin taka jaana tha, islie helmet nahi lagaya [I only had to go this far, so I didn't wear a helmet]."

See the post here:

Since being posted, the post has accumulated more than 5,000 likes and an array of witty comments. Many social media users called the police "Memers police".

A user wrote on Instagram, "Delhi police sense of humour awesome."

Another user wrote, "Sir, hospital ja raha tha, emergency hai [Sir, I was going to the hospital. It's an emergency]."

"Helmet hi toh lena ja raha hun sir ghar se [I am going home to take my helmet]," the third user wrote.

The fourth user commented, "Epic dialogue - helmet kharidne ja raha hun [I am going to buy a helmet]."

The fifth user wrote, "Jante ho mai kiska beta hu [Do you know whose son I am]?"