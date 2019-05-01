Oprah Buys Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former School Students

Oprah Winfrey gifted a former student of her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) a wedding dress - a $10,000 wedding dress, to be exact. The iconic former talk show host took three students on a shopping spree at the exclusive Saks Beverly Hills bridal studio, and shared a picture from the outing online. The Instagram pic shows Oprah with her three former students as they pose with a beaded white wedding gown.

According to the Daily Mail, the gown is a $10,000 (approximately Rs 6.9 lakhs) bridal gown from Berta.

"I've known these girls since they were 12 and 13 coming to my school. Graduating from college. Grad school. Now our first wedding. Looking for the perfect dress," Oprah wrote, adding the hashtag #biglifemoment.

After the shopping spree, Oprah also treated the three women to food at the Beverly Hills restaurant Spago, owned by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck. Her sweet gesture has impressed netizens, with the picture collecting over 7-lakh 'likes' and a ton of appreciative comments.

According to the Oprah Magazine, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa was first opened in 2007 to serve the needs of underprivileged girls living in remote areas across South Africa.

