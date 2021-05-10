One Of The Kids In This Pic Grew Up To Become A Billionaire. Guess Who?

A throwback photo shared by Jeff Bezos on Mother's Day 2021.

Mother's Day on Sunday filled social media with thousands of throwback photos as people across the world shared posts for moms. A number of celebrities, entrepreneurs and politicians also took to social media on Mother's Day to honour or remember their mothers. One such post came from Jeff Bezos - the founder of Amazon and currently the richest man in the world.

Jeff Bezos, 57, shared a Mother's Day post on Instagram for "a mom who always had her hands full." He posted an old photo that shows him with his mother, Jacklyn Bezos, and with his siblings. Jeff Bezos has a younger sister, Christina, and brother, Mark. Jeff Bezos is currently the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $192 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"To a mom who always had her hands full. Thank you for absolutely everything. We love you, Mom!" the Amazon chief wrote, juxtaposing the old photo with a more recent one of the family.

This is not the first time that Jeff Bezos has shared a throwback picture on social media. In 2017, he had posted an old photograph showing him with his mother. "I won the lottery with my mom. Thanks for literally everything, Mom," he wrote.

I won the lottery with my mom. Thanks for literally everything, Mom. pic.twitter.com/gEuVgxotdw — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2017

Meanwhile, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a throwback picture on the occasion of Mother's Day to remember his mom, the late Indira Mahindra. The chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a rare pic from his personal album. He tweeted a black and white picture of himself as a toddler with his mother and wrote: "No matter how old you get, the memory of your mother holding you securely cannot be erased... Happy Mother's Day, Ma. Thank you for holding on tight...(and for letting me steal your sunglasses as well!)"

No matter how old you get, the memory of your mother holding you securely cannot be erased. It's probably the foundation of our lifelong feelings of confidence. Happy Mother's Day, Ma. Thank you for holding on tight...(and for letting me steal your sunglasses as well! ????) pic.twitter.com/g8Zs0i56vq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 9, 2021

Mr Mahindra had shared a tribute to his mother last year as well. "Happy Mother's Day, wherever you are," he wrote, sharing a sepia-toned photo of his late mother.

The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I'm glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn't wipe that smile off her face! ???? Happy Mother's Day, wherever you are... pic.twitter.com/BRLHM7YLKH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

United States Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a Mother's Day tribute to her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan. Kamala Harris, who made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black person and the first Indian-American to become US Vice President, paid tribute to her Indian mother.

"My mother, Shyamala Gopalan, came from India to the U.S. to become a scientist," wrote Ms Harris. "She had two goals in life: to cure breast cancer and to raise my sister, Maya, and me. I am forever grateful to her, and all mothers who love us, raise us, and inspire us. Happy Mother's Day!" she added.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday on May in the US, India and several other countries. Here is a look at some of the other celebrities who marked Mother's Day with posts on social media.

