One-Month 'Digital Detox' Could Earn You $10,000 From Yogurt Company

Craving a break from your phone's constant buzz? Siggi's, the Icelandic yogurt brand, is offering $10,000 to 10 fortunate participants willing to go phone-free for a month in their new "Digital Detox Program."

Inspired by the popular "Dry January" trend, Siggi's is challenging individuals to disconnect and reengage with the real world. Chosen participants will securely store their smartphones in a provided box and embrace a month of analog living.

In return for their digital break, winners will receive $10,000, a retro flip phone with a prepaid SIM card for emergencies, and a three-month supply of Siggi's yogurt to stay fueled during their tech-free adventure.

"We're introducing a new kind of "dry January" this year. Instead of abstaining from alcohol for a month, we challenge you to ditch your smartphone. We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day," the company said on its website.

Applications for the program are open until January 31st. If you're ready to take a break from your digital life and potentially win a substantial reward, visit Siggi's website to submit your application. You might be among the fortunate few swapping thumb-scrolling for a month of mindful living and a generous prize.