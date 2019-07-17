On #WorldEmojiDay, Guessing Games Take Over The Internet

Possibly the most fun part about World Emoji Day 2019 is the number of guessing games that have taken over social media

Offbeat | | Updated: July 17, 2019 12:58 IST
World Emoji Day: Guessing games take over the Internet.


World Emoji Day was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia. Since 2014, World Emoji Day has been celebrated every year on July 17. The unofficial holiday is a global celebration of emojis - and this year too, people are marking the day with funny posts and lots of guessing games. Possibly the most fun part about World Emoji Day 2019 is the number of guessing games that have taken over Twitter and Facebook as various brands and companies try to engage their followers with emoji-themed posts.

We collected some of the best World Emoji Day guessing games for you. Take a look and see how many you can get right:

GoAir asked their followers to figure out where they are flying next, using just emojis

Can you guess what word these emojis represent?

What about these dishes?  Can you name them all?

Take a look and see how many movies you can name, based on emojis

"This phrase is appropriate to use if you answer correctly"

This movie received rave reviews last year. Can you guess its name?

How many food items can you name, looking at the emojis below?

And finally - can you guess these Bollywood songs?

How many of these World Emoji Day questions could you answer correctly? Let us know using the comments section.

