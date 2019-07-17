On #WorldEmojiDay, Guessing Games Take Over The Internet

World Emoji Day: Guessing games take over the Internet.

World Emoji Day was founded in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia. Since 2014, World Emoji Day has been celebrated every year on July 17. The unofficial holiday is a global celebration of emojis - and this year too, people are marking the day with funny posts and lots of guessing games. Possibly the most fun part about World Emoji Day 2019 is the number of guessing games that have taken over Twitter and Facebook as various brands and companies try to engage their followers with emoji-themed posts.

We collected some of the best World Emoji Day guessing games for you. Take a look and see how many you can get right:

GoAir asked their followers to figure out where they are flying next, using just emojis

We can't contain our #emojis!

Can you guess where we will ✈ to next?#WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/R7n9qWav88 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 17, 2019

Can you guess what word these emojis represent?

On #WorldEmojiDay, we're bringing you a fun contest. We have 4 questions lined up for you. All you have to do is guess the emoji and write your answer below to win. #ContestAlert Question 1 below 😊#TataPowerpic.twitter.com/j4pI9NMKbM — Tata Power (@TataPower) July 17, 2019

What about these dishes? Can you name them all?

This #WorldEmojiDay, let's celebrate food the emoji way! Guess the name of the dishes and comment with your answers below. pic.twitter.com/e7L2oWzpnz — Gits Food (@Gitsfood) July 17, 2019

Take a look and see how many movies you can name, based on emojis

On this #WorldEmojiDay, how synced are you with emojis & the world of movies?



Guess the names of the movies explained below 👇🏻



1. 😡🦜🕊



2. 🦁🤴🏻



3. 👨🏻‍⚖🥴❓#PVR#WednesdayThoughts#WednesdayWisdom — PVRCinemas 🎬 (@_PVRCinemas) July 17, 2019

"This phrase is appropriate to use if you answer correctly"

Can you guess this emoji idiom? #WorldEmojiDay



(Hint: This phrase is appropriate to use if you answer correctly!) pic.twitter.com/DgBVLOHZux — Grammarly (@Grammarly) July 14, 2019

This movie received rave reviews last year. Can you guess its name?

Let's see if you guys can guess this movie which made us question our own eyes? #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/x4UZjgZMTT — Viacom18 (@viacom18) July 17, 2019

How many food items can you name, looking at the emojis below?

This #WorldEmojiDay, try and guess the names of our delicious beverages & food! If you guess them right, we will treat some of you to a special surprise! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Ds5oKXDUIm — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) July 17, 2019

And finally - can you guess these Bollywood songs?

Who needs words, when Emojis can do the talking?

If you are a true #BollywoodFan & love #emojis ,showcase your love for both this #WorldEmojiDay, by guessing these all time hits.



Let's see how many can you guess !#EmojiDay#Bollywood#guessthesong#BollywoodMusic#AmplusSolarpic.twitter.com/q88g7Ur2wW — Amplus Solar (@amplussolar) July 17, 2019

How many of these World Emoji Day questions could you answer correctly? Let us know using the comments section.

