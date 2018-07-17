On #WorldEmojiDay, Guessing Games Flood Twitter. How Many Can You Answer?

Can you guess the song by looking at the emojis?

Since 2014, World Emoji Day has been celebrated every year on July 17. World Emoji Day was founded by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia, which is an unofficial Wikipedia for emojis. This year, to celebrate this unofficial holiday, Apple has released 70 new emojis, while Facebook and Twitter have unveiled statistics on how social media users use emojis. However, the most fun thing about World Emoji Day this year is the flurry of guessing games that have flooded Twitter.

From "Guess the song" to "Guess the movie," brands and companies have tried to engage people with emoji-themed games. The premise is very simple - simply use the numerous emojis on the screen to guess the name of the song, movie, video game etc.

We collected some of the best ones for you. Go ahead and see how many you can answer:

Can you decode these songs?

Take the challenge of decoding these songs on this #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/itqpQmL8CM - Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 17, 2018

What about this hit number?

Do you know which famous movie this is?

Happy #WorldEmojiDay!

Keen to play? Guess the movie name and win Phantom merch. pic.twitter.com/FowSKvsvoH - Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) July 17, 2018

And this?

Do you know which famous saying this is?

It's #WorldEmojiDay today!

We have something exciting lined up for you. #ContestAlert

Guess this famous 'phrase' through emojis and stand a chance to win some cool surprises. #emojiday#contesttimepic.twitter.com/NFulJOFJPR - Titan Watches India (@titanwatches) July 17, 2018

This movie guessing game is pretty simple

Do you know which Indian cities this airline is talking about?

This is the heart of East India and is described by 3 iconic experiences. Can you guess this #VistaraDestination? #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/ORKdWqWgDw - Vistara (@airvistara) July 17, 2018

It's #WorldEmojiDay, and we're celebrating it in a fun way! Guess which #VistaraDestination we're talking about by connecting these emojis together. Hint: This city has a street known for its parathas.

Stay tuned for more cities! pic.twitter.com/j1ca7fN1oT - Vistara (@airvistara) July 17, 2018

Next up: A starry sky with stunning landscapes is one way to describe this popular #VistaraDestination. Comment with your answer now! #WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/rYfOqLoCBL - Vistara (@airvistara) July 17, 2018

And finally... can you guess the word by looking at the emoji?

Can you guess the words made up from emoji's?#WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/PJUD88m85U - Dine Club (@DineClub_UK) July 17, 2018

How many could you answer? Do let us know using the comments section below.