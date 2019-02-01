On Valentine's Day, Name A Cockroach After Your Ex, Thanks To This Zoo

The Hemsley Conservation Center will raise funds through the cockroach-naming exercise.

A British zoo is offering spurned lovers the chance to get back at their exes - by letting them name a cockroach after them. The Hemsley Conservation Center in Sevenoaks, England, announced in a Facebook post that it is raising funds by allowing them to name a cockroach after an ex-lover for only 1.50-pounds - or approximately Rs 140.

"For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day," the zoo said. "The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love."

The post has, predictably enough, collected a ton of amused comments.

"I hope they have a lot of cockroaches because I have a few names in mind," writes one person in the comments section. "Great idea but I might run out of cash soon," quips another."Gold! Read about this in local media here in Sydney. I'd like to sponsor a rat, weasel or a toad next!" a third writes.

"Please note that the cockroache's name will not appear on the certificate. We don't want to fuel a fire, so this is a keepsake for you or your friend, although should you wish - the certificate does come complete with a message box," said the zoo on its website.

Names chosen by those who pay the fee will be displayed on a board outside the roach enclosure.