On Tiger's Day, Uddhav Thackeray's Big Cat Clicks Are A Delight To Watch

Uddhav Thackeray is a known photography enthusiast.

Twitter users were in for a treat on Thursday, thanks to the photography skills of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena leader, who is known to be a photography enthusiast, shared some pictures that he had taken of tigers. On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the images were shared on the official Twitter account of Uddhav Thackeray. Along with a set of four pictures of the mighty beasts, the tweet read, “Enthralling moments captured by Chief Minister Shri. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.” The social media users too praised the Chief Minister's work.

Several users quote-tweeted the images and complimented the leader. Sharing the images, one user said, “Neat shots indeed.”

“These shots are enchanting,” a comment read.

Replying to the tweet, one user said, “Beautiful click, Sir.”

Mr Thackeray often shares wildlife pictures that he has captured. He has previously shared other photos of tigers on his Instagram timeline.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, several public figures shared posts on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “On International Tiger Day, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation.” The Prime Minister added, “Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.”

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, also shared a photo of an ambush of tigers and wrote, “On International Tiger Day, let's take a pledge to save our majestic national animal. Stop deforestation, hunting and poaching to stop the extinction of Tiger.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that tigers “help maintain a balance in the ecosystem.”

Tiger is our National Animal. It helps maintain a balance in the ecosystem. Assam has a sizeable tiger population, with Kaziranga NP recording the second-highest density of tigers in the country.



Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats in the wild! We have to do all that it takes to protect them as the existence of our jungles depends on them.”

Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats in the wild!

International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 and is aimed at promoting a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers. In addition to this, efforts are also made to raise public awareness as well as support for tiger conservation across the world.