On Independence Day, UAE Astronaut Shares Stunning Pic Of New Delhi From Space

The picture was taken from the International Space Station (ISS)

On India's 77th Independence Day, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi wished the country by sharing a stunning image of New Delhi from space. The picture was taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometers above the Earth.

''To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station! Sharing with you a capture of India's capital, New Delhi, from space,'' Mr Neyadi wrote on X, while sharing the picture.

He also greeted Indians with a 'Namaste' in 11 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu, Tamil, Bangla, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese

See the image here:

नमस्ते | નમસ્તે | നമസ്കാരം | నమస్కారం | سلام | வணக்கம் | নমস্কার | ನಮಸ್ತೆ | ନମସ୍କାର | ਸਤਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ | নমস্কাৰ 🙏

To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station! Sharing with you a capture of India's capital, New Delhi, from space.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wBPfVAumR1 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 15, 2023

Notably, Al Neyadi is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station and will return to Earth on Thursday, August 31. In April this year, Mr Neyadi became the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk.

Indians loved the picture and thanked the astronaut for such a beautuful capture. One user wrote, ''Wow... Thank you so much for capturing and also for remembering and wishing us. You should be very proud today to be there in Space and it comes with a lot of hardwork and personal sacrifices. Wish you all the best.''

Another wrote, ''Since the time im following you... i expected to see a post about my country india and it is on this special day thank you for the words and beautiful picture. always proud to be indian.. diversity is the most precious thing that i love about my country which is shown here.''

A third commented, ''Beautiful and clear image of New Delhi. @DelhiAirport is lit and visible bottom left, DND highway and India Gate circle with Kartavya path also clear as many other landmarks.''

Featured Video Of The Day "We Don't Just Lay Foundation Stones, Complete Projects": Minister Anurag Thakur