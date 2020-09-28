On Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Suit Pic, A Comment From Embarrassed Daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple.

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday by posing in "nothing but her birthday suit" - and her daughter's reaction to the photograph was pure gold. The IronMan actor and Goop founder, who turned 48 on September 27, marked the special day by baring it all for a photoshoot in her garden. A picture that she shared on Instagram shows her posing outdoors with her arms placed strategically across her chest.

Gwyneth Paltrow thanked fans and friends for their birthday wishes and attributed her confidence to her brand Goop's new body butter in the caption. "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop 's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," she wrote while sharing the picture.

While the comments section was instantly flooded people complimenting her and applauding her confidence, Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday suit picture was slightly overshadowed by her daughter Apple Martin's priceless reaction to it.

"MOM," the 16-year-old wrote in the comments section. Her mother responded to her apparently embarrassed comment with laughing face emojis.

Apple Martin's comment on her mother's Instagram post

Apple Martin's comment has garnered nearly 10,000 'likes' on the photo and video sharing platform, along with hundreds of amused comments.

Apple is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. While her reaction to the photograph left many in splits, several of her mother's friends and co-stars dropped more appreciative comments.

"Wow," wrote Vanessa Hudgens, while Katy Perry said, "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate."