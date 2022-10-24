On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Mesmerising Sand Art Of Goddess Kali At Puri Beach

Picture shows sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4,045 earthen lamps (diyas) at Puri beach in Odisha.

The internet is flooded with photographs and videos of people celebrating Diwali. In the midst of this, Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist from Odisha, has mesmerised us once again with creating a magnificent sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4,045 earthen lamps (diyas) at Puri beach in Odisha. Mr Pattnaik has posted the photograph of the sand sculpture on the beach on Twitter with the sea water in the background on Monday.

#HappyDiwali 🙏

My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/3GZGe9TANQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2022

While sharing the post, he wrote, "My Sand art of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha."

Mr Pattnaik is a sand artist who has created several sand sculptures on various occasions. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. Several users have praised the artist in the post's comment area and posted Diwali wishes.

Diwali is the festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated across India. The celebration lasts five days, or six days in some parts of India, and is held in the Hindu month of Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November). Diwali represents the triumph of "light over darkness, good over evil, and wisdom over ignorance."

Recently, Mr Pattnaik constructed a stunning sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing him a happy birthday at Puri beach in Odisha. Mr Pattnaik displayed his one-of-a-kind way of greeting the Prime Minister, who turned 72 on September 17. His installation piece consisted of 1,213 mud tea cups.