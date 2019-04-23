On Camera: Woman Dumps Bag Of Puppies Next To Dumpster, Arrested

A woman was caught on camera dumping a bag of puppies next to a dumpster.

A woman was arrested in California for dumping a plastic bag full of puppies next to a dumpster behind a store. The Riverside County Animal Services said in a Facebook post the incident happened in Coachella on Thursday. Security footage from surveillance cameras installed at the store show the woman getting out of a Jeep carrying a bag. The woman can then be seen walking towards a dumpster and tossing the bag next to it before driving away.

There were 7 puppies inside the bag, reports Fox News. All were three-days-old and were believed to be terrier mixes.

"Shortly afterward, a passerby, named John, rummaged through the trash and noticed the bag and brought it into the Napa store. If not for the Good Samaritan's actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer," said Riverside County Animal Services in its Facebook post, sharing a video of the puppies and the woman.

The incident prompted widespread outrage on social media, where many called for the woman - later identified as Deborah Sue Culwell - to be arrested on grounds of animal cruelty.

"This is so inhumane," wrote one person on Facebook. "Wicked and heartless," another added. "For the women who dumped them, charge her with counts of animal cruelty for each puppy," a third said.

In an update posted this morning, Riverside County Animal Services said that Deborah Sue Culwell was arrested in connection with the incident.

The puppies all survived the incident and are now being cared for by a rescue shelter in Orange County.

