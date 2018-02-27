On Camera, E-Rickshaw Spins Out Of Control. How It Was Stopped The vehicle spun out of control after a collision with a car at an intersection

Share EMAIL PRINT Caught on camera: How an out-of-control e-rickshaw was finally stopped in China



Shocking CCTV footage



Seeing the commotion, a traffic cop at the scene rushes to try and stop the e-rickshaw but fails.



A passerby rushes over to help the officer. On camera, both men can be seen straining to stop the e-rickshaw. They fail and instead are dragged in circles behind the vehicle.



At this point, at least six other people rush to help them. Four cling to the back of the e-rickshaw while the others bravely rush to the front in an effort to stop the vehicle in its tracks.



Watch the shocking CCTV footage below:

Thrilling moments! Cops and passersby stop "crazy" e-rickshaw https://t.co/8BBhHjdoNZpic.twitter.com/jLPjSKcpXA — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 26, 2018



"Shocking," comments one viewer on the video. "Mistakes like this must be learnt from and never repeated," comments another.



Click for more





Surveillance cameras in East China's Bozhou city have captured how a traffic cop, with the help of commuters, brought an out-of-control electronic rickshaw, or e-rickshaw, to a stop.Shocking CCTV footage tweeted by CGTN shows an e-rickshaw collide with a car at an intersection. The force of the impact throws the e-rickshaw driver out of the vehicle. As the man lies motionless on the ground, the e-rickshaw starts spinning around in circles. At one point, it appears to slam into the driver as well.Seeing the commotion, a traffic cop at the scene rushes to try and stop the e-rickshaw but fails.A passerby rushes over to help the officer. On camera, both men can be seen straining to stop the e-rickshaw. They fail and instead are dragged in circles behind the vehicle.At this point, at least six other people rush to help them. Four cling to the back of the e-rickshaw while the others bravely rush to the front in an effort to stop the vehicle in its tracks."Shocking," comments one viewer on the video. "Mistakes like this must be learnt from and never repeated," comments another.Click for more trending news