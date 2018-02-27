On Camera, E-Rickshaw Spins Out Of Control. How It Was Stopped

Shocking CCTV footage tweeted by CGTN shows an e-rickshaw collide with a car at an intersection. The force of the impact throws the e-rickshaw driver out of the vehicle. As the man lies motionless on the ground, the e-rickshaw starts spinning around in circles. At one point, it appears to slam into the driver as well.
Seeing the commotion, a traffic cop at the scene rushes to try and stop the e-rickshaw but fails.
A passerby rushes over to help the officer. On camera, both men can be seen straining to stop the e-rickshaw. They fail and instead are dragged in circles behind the vehicle.
At this point, at least six other people rush to help them. Four cling to the back of the e-rickshaw while the others bravely rush to the front in an effort to stop the vehicle in its tracks.
Comments
Thrilling moments! Cops and passersby stop "crazy" e-rickshaw https://t.co/8BBhHjdoNZpic.twitter.com/jLPjSKcpXA— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 26, 2018
"Shocking," comments one viewer on the video. "Mistakes like this must be learnt from and never repeated," comments another.
