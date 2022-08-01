On Camera, Angry Worker Destroys Luxury Homes With Digger After Getting Fired

The video has accumulated more than 272,000 views and over 5,000 likes.

An angry man was recently filmed destroying a marina using an excavator, after apparently getting fired by his employer. A video shared on social media showed the disgruntled ex-employee taking control of a digger and smashing the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada.

The footage was captured on camera by shocked bystanders before police officers arrived at the scene. The caption of the Twitter post read, "You can't make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator."

You can't make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator. Does anyone have more information on what happened? #Muskokapic.twitter.com/XcCLAVBFMy — Don Tapscott (@dtapscott) July 27, 2022

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on the internet. It has accumulated more than 272,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Several internet users shared their thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Finally the working class is beginning to rise up." Another jokingly wrote, "if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of this person: no you don't." third hilariously added, "I heard he was a ten-foot-tall invisible ghost and also forty birds in a trench coat, better call the tip line with this info."

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Star, officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 59-year-old, who is confirmed to be a former employee on the property. The man has been charged with mischief over $3,906. The owner of the property, Geordie Newlands, reportedly said that he was aware of the incident and confirmed that more than one building had been damaged.

Separately, speaking to local media outlet Calgary Herald, Mr Newslands said, "Luckily nobody got hurt, which is a good thing. It was almost surreal what happened. For something like that to happen... it's like fiction."

Mr Newslands called the incident shocking and estimated that it was possible the cost for repair was in millions. The 59-year-old former employee is now scheduled to appear in court at a later date, the outlet reported.