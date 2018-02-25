Olympic Champions Tweet For Upgrade, Delta's Response Has People Fuming

Seventeen hours ago, the US curling team tweeted Delta Airlines to ask if they had any upgrades to offer the champions flying back on Monday.
@Delta our Olympic #curling champions are flying home on Monday. Upgrades?!? #GoldMedalists@CoachPhill@TeamShuster- USA Curling (@usacurl) February 24, 2018
Delta's 'ice cold' response, however, left many fuming. "While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board," they responded.
Hi, there. Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board. Thanks for flying with us! *AJL- Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018
Although the US curling team took the refusal sportingly and thanked Delta for looking into the matter, the tweet has not gone down well with sports enthusiasts, curling fans and average Americans alike.
Think of the cheap and easy goodwill Delta could've achieved by saying "hey, gold medal Olympians, see a ticket agent at the airport and we'll see what we can do" even if they didn't have any upgrade seats at that point. Poor form and poor service. https://t.co/5J0IzHEupd- Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) February 25, 2018
Oh, come on! These people won gold for your country. https://t.co/JuPRIZQFMH- Karim D. Ghantous (@kdghantous) February 25, 2018
C'mon, Delta--if that doesn't merit an upgrade, what the heck does??- Prof B (@BProfB) February 24, 2018
Gosh you are making it so easy not to fly with you- JimmyToons (@JimmySportToons) February 24, 2018
Ice cold pic.twitter.com/W7pMdmvdCj- Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) February 24, 2018
Many promised to never fly with Delta Airlines again and used the hashtag 'Boycott Delta' while tweeting.
