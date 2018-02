Olympic Champions Tweet For Upgrade, Delta's Response Has People Fuming

Hi, there. Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board. Thanks for flying with us! *AJL - Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Think of the cheap and easy goodwill Delta could've achieved by saying "hey, gold medal Olympians, see a ticket agent at the airport and we'll see what we can do" even if they didn't have any upgrade seats at that point. Poor form and poor service. https://t.co/5J0IzHEupd - Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) February 25, 2018

Oh, come on! These people won gold for your country. https://t.co/JuPRIZQFMH - Karim D. Ghantous (@kdghantous) February 25, 2018

C'mon, Delta--if that doesn't merit an upgrade, what the heck does?? - Prof B (@BProfB) February 24, 2018

Gosh you are making it so easy not to fly with you - JimmyToons (@JimmySportToons) February 24, 2018

For the first time ever, the US curling team won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Saturday. The unexpected victory for the Americans - they have never won a gold in curling before - left the nation delighted. However, even as congratulations poured in from all quarters, there was one thing that remained out of reach for the Olympic champions - an upgrade on their flight back home.Seventeen hours ago, the US curling team tweeted Delta Airlines to ask if they had any upgrades to offer the champions flying back on Monday.Delta's 'ice cold' response, however, left many fuming. "While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board," they responded.Although the US curling team took the refusal sportingly and thanked Delta for looking into the matter, the tweet has not gone down well with sports enthusiasts, curling fans and average Americans alike.Many promised to never fly with Delta Airlines again and used the hashtag 'Boycott Delta' while tweeting. The US team defeated Sweden to win the gold at Pyeongchang on Saturday.