Olympic Champions Tweet For Upgrade, Delta's Response Has People Fuming

Delta's response has been termed 'ice cold'

Offbeat | | Updated: February 25, 2018 15:13 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Olympic Champions Tweet For Upgrade, Delta's Response Has People Fuming

The USA curling team won gold at the Olympics.

For the first time ever, the US curling team won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Saturday. The unexpected victory for the Americans - they have never won a gold in curling before - left the nation delighted. However, even as congratulations poured in from all quarters, there was one thing that remained out of reach for the Olympic champions - an upgrade on their flight back home.

Seventeen hours ago, the US curling team tweeted Delta Airlines to ask if they had any upgrades to offer the champions flying back on Monday.
 
Delta's 'ice cold' response, however, left many fuming. "While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board," they responded.
 
Although the US curling team took the refusal sportingly and thanked Delta for looking into the matter, the tweet has not gone down well with sports enthusiasts, curling fans and average Americans alike.
 
Many promised to never fly with Delta Airlines again and used the hashtag 'Boycott Delta' while tweeting.

Comments
Close [X]
The US team defeated Sweden to win the gold at Pyeongchang on Saturday.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

US curlingWinter OlympicsDelta Airlines

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................