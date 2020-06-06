Olympic Athlete vs Instagram Model: Guess Who Wins This Workout Challenge

Watch what happens when an Olympic athlete and an Instagram model compete.

What happens when a two-time Olympian invites an Instagram model to compete in a workout challenge? A nail-biting video is what happens.

American middle-distance track athlete Nick Symmonds, who also runs his own popular YouTube channel, recently invited Instagram model Claire P Thomas to go against him in a workout challenge. Ms Thomas, who has an Instagram following of 7.7 lakh, is an athlete herself an no stranger to hard workouts. "I'm an athlete. I have always been an athlete," she writes on her website. But was she good enough to beat an Olympian?

For the challenge, each participant could choose an exercise that would play to their strengths and put the other at a disadvantage. From pull ups to rope climbing to the insanely tough-looking "Max L-Sit Hold", the two went head to head for the challenge. Who won the challenge the end - the Instagrammer or the Olympian? Watch the video below to find out:

Since being shared on YouTube by Nick Symmonds, the video has collected over 2 lakh views and hundreds of impressed comments. Many viewers praised both the participants for their great form, while others expressed surprise at the final outcome of the challenge.

"This is so much fun. Thanks for the inspiration!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"I was skeptical when I saw the title and the thumbnail but this was actually great fun!" another wrote.

What did you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.