Old Visuals Of Rare White Dolphin Named Casper Go Viral Again

Extremely rare all-white dolphin 'Casper'

The extremely rare all-white dolphin 'Casper," which was once spotted off the California coast in the month of April this year, has made yet another appearance in Monterey Bay.

The friendly creature is named Risso's dolphin. The species, which is frequently seen just south of the Bay Area in California, is distinguished by its circular face.

The video of the rare and beautiful dolphin was shared on the official Facebook page of the Monterey Bay Whale Watch, and it got massive attention from the viewers.

According to People Magazine, first spotted in 2014, marine biologists believe Casper is either albino or leucistic - both cause a loss in pigment in the skin and hair - but no one knows for sure.

Albino animals can be distinguished from leucistic animals because the former have red eyes, whereas the latter do not. Until someone can glimpse Casper's eyes - a nearly impossible feat - his exact genetic mutation remains a mystery.

In the entire world, there are only three known all-white Risso's dolphins.

The Monterey Bay Whale Watch team first saw Casper in 2014, and they most recently saw the well-known dolphin on April 25 swimming in a pod of more than a thousand dolphins.