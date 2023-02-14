Old Video Shows Tiger Attack On Woman At Drive-Through Animal Park In China

The bone-chilling video has surfaced on the internet.

An old video has surfaced on the internet which shows a tiger forcefully dragging a woman away. The shocking attack happened at the Badaling Wildlife World animal park near Beijing in 2016.

The video shows a woman getting out of the car and walking over to the driver. As the driver opens his door, the woman is suddenly grabbed from behind by a tiger and forcefully dragged away. As the animal dragged her away, her husband and mother ran towards the tiger in an attempt to rescue her, New York Times reported.

The woman who was dragged by the tiger was badly injured, and her mother who left the car to save her daughter was killed. The woman's husband was uninjured.

Watch the video:

According to media reports, the national park used to allow visitors to drive through in their cars to get a close view of the wild cats.

The bone-chilling video is going viral on the internet. The video posted by a Twitter user has collected over 6 lakh views. A user wrote, "Omg this is horrible!! Poor woman! It makes me feel truly angry and bad! Poor girl!"

Another user commented, "Never get out of the car!!!! Big mistake!!!"

The third user wrote, "I did not see that coming."

