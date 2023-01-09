Old Video Shows Gusts Of Wind Blowing Ferris Wheel Gondolas Wildly In Italy

The video was shot in the town of Piombino.

Heavy storms have the potential to cause a lot of harm. They can cause damage to buildings, crops and pose a great risk to human life. Recently, an old video of a violent storm in Italy is making the rounds on the internet. The footage has shocked the internet users because of the impact it shows on a ferris wheel. An amusement park essential, the ferris wheel is seen moving uncontrollably, seeming to spin like a windmill.

The video was shot in the town of Piombino, which is located on Italy's west coast, near the Mediterranean Sea. The clip was posted by Historic Vids on Twitter today. "Ferris wheel in Piombino, Italy, as winds reach 170 km/h," reads the caption of the post. It was originally shared by Tuscany's Regional President Eugenio Giani in August last year. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A #Piombino during the passage of the violent storm front." Several local reports from that time said that no one was on the ride when the storm swept through.

Ferris wheel in Piombino, Italy, as winds reach 170 km/h pic.twitter.com/YQ8fEK4TqU — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 8, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed 3.9 million views and 33,000 likes.

"Damn, someone obviously forgot to lock the ferris wheel in before running for cover. I'm a carnie & have seen tornados rip through fair grounds. It's terrifying!!!" commented one user.

A second person said, "Seems like a bad ride to be on."

"imagine being stuck on that ferris wheel," said another user.

One person said, "I hope there was no one outside at the time."

"This should be the normal speed of ferris wheels," commented one person.

Another person said, "Lord, protect them from all harm."

