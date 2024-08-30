Old Video Of World's Most Intense 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' Game Has 14 Million Views

The video shows the enduring appeal of Rock-Paper-Scissors.

'Rock, paper, scissors' is a classic game that is played between two people who form the three shapes with an outstretched hand. Like every other game, it has three scenarios - a draw, a win or a loss. The popular game is played for passing time, but a 2016 video going viral shows an overwhelmed player in Japan celebrating her moment of win, earning it the title of the "best video on the internet".

'Rock, paper, scissors' is called Janken in Japan and was part of an event organised by pop group AKB48 to determine who will appear on their next record, according to Mashable India.

Watch the video here:

Who knew Japan took rock, paper, scissors so serious😂 pic.twitter.com/8EVMEbSRbw — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 29, 2024

The 2016 Rock-Paper-Scissors Championship produced an insane climax within 50 seconds as fans worldwide watched an emotionally charged ending.

In one of the most intense matches out in the Kansai region, Tanabe Miku defeated Yumoto Ami in a match that started off with such vigor. In fact, the tournaments usually take way too much time, whereas this year's final was a whirlwind of emotion and suspense.

Tanabe was overwhelmed with emotion as she crossed the line first. The tears of joy and the comment that she wanted to drink after such a bitter day made many viewers' hearts melt. The stadium erupted in applause and cheers, celebrating not just the win but the pure, unfiltered joy of the moment.

First, the tearful reaction of Tanabe Miku and then the hype of the show have proved that Rock, Paper, Scissors still stands a chance to amaze people across the globe.