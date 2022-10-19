Old Video Of Pilot Ejecting Moments Before Fighter Jet Crashes Goes Viral Again

The pilot ejected from the Royal Air Force plane before it got engulfed in fire.

An old video gaining traction on social media shows a British fighter jet pilot ejecting from the plane moments before it is completely engulfed in fire. The incident took place in Afghanistan in May 2009, when the Royal Air Force (RAF) plane was landing at Kandahar airfield. The pilot tried to prevent a major mishap but was ultimately forced to eject as the flames reached the cockpit. The hair-raising video has started a debate among social media users, with some people wondering why the pilot waited for so long to leave the plane.



The 34-second clip posted on Reddit shows the plane's nose falling off as the fighter jet touches the ground. According to a BBC report from that time, it was a Harrier jet and the pilot suffered minor injuries.

It was part of a two-plane team that was on a mission in Afghanistan. They were also carrying bombs and ammunition with them. While approaching the air base in Kandahar, the aircraft received a missile alert warning that an enemy surface-to-air missile system had been detected, according to The Aviation Geek Club. Immediately, the plane released flares meant to confuse infrared-guided missiles and then landed.



However, the Ministry of Defence, UK, said there was no suggestion the incident was caused by enemy action.



The second aircraft's "turn onto finals was too short and 6,500 ft higher than normal", the outlet further said. The rate of descent of this Harrier aircraft was too high and it was unable to land. During another attempt, the aircraft's tail struck the ground, hitting the deck. The landing gear collapsed and the plane skidded for 4,000 feet.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Martin Pert, stayed inside the cockpit until he directed it to avoid crashing into other planes waiting for take-off. By this time, the flames had reached the cockpit. He later ejected from the plane, landing on the air-strip with the help of a parachute which can be seen in the 34-second clip.



Reddit users were shocked to see the footage and posted a barrage of comments. "If anything, it's a shock that he (the pilot) stayed in as long as he did. And attempted to save his jet which is admirable. Also, by bringing it in for an attempted landing he kept the plane from falling into an area where there would be civilian casualties potentially," commented one user.



"Legend," said another user.



The aircraft was badly damaged during the crash.