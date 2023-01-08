Old Video Of Orangutan Cleaning Its Hands In An Enclosure Goes Viral

The video has amassed over a million views and 21,000 likes.

Orangutans are mighty and majestic creatures. They are fun, loving and can bring a smile on anyone's face if they are having a bad day. Recently, an old video of an orangutan washing its hands and maintaining hygiene is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared by Fascinating on Twitter. In the video, the ape is seen sitting in an enclosure, scrubbing his hands with a bucket in front of it. The orangutan continuously washes its hands with soap and water and it's too adorable to watch. The clip explains that the ape started washing its hands after observing its caretakers. The clip was originally posted in 2019 by Center for Great Apes on Facebook.

The caption of the video reads, "Sandra, the orangutan, started to clean her enclosure and wash her hands after observing her caretakers do the same thing."

Sandra, the orangutan, started to clean her enclosure and wash her hands after observing her caretakers do the same thing.pic.twitter.com/WaekQsijYm — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 7, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has amassed over a million views and 21,000 likes.

"Orangutans have potent visual memory and fine motor control. I wouldn't be surprised if it did," said one user.

A second user commented, "Children and orangutans learn by example."

"So beautiful and intelligent," said another person.

"Many of us will start bathing more after observing Sandra the orangutan," a user added.

"Orangutans are so creative that they can learn to use tools all on their own.. they can count and communicate.. they're endangered, which is incredibly saddening as well," said another user.

One user explained, "The Orangutan learn by observing and that's how they create reasoning... recent studies show that they're among the most intelligent primates to live today (aside human, and all great apes) with dominant impact on protecting Borneo's ecosystem - techincally, our world."

