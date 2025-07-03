Video: Russian Boxer Faces Backlash After Giving Vape To Endangered Orangutan

Russian boxer Anastasia Luchkina is facing widespread criticism after a video surfaced showing her giving a vape to an endangered orangutan named Dana at a safari park in Crimea. The disturbing footage, which quickly went viral, appears to show the orangutan inhaling the vape multiple times. According to the New York Post, the orangutan, Dana, has been living at the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea since 2018 and is reportedly the only orangutan in the region.

In the video, Luchkina, 24, is seen taking a drag of the vape before passing it through a wired fence to the caged orangutan. The orangutan takes a few puffs, then backs away and exhales a cloud of vapour. Luchkina continues to give the orangutan puffs from the vape, sparking widespread criticism and concern for the animal's well-being.

As per the Russian outlet Zamin.uz, Dana has lost her appetite, refuses to interact with people, and spends most of her day lying motionless, indicating a serious health issue. Veterinarians suspect she might have swallowed the nicotine cartridge from the vape, which could lead to severe intoxication. The cartridge contains 2.5-3 ml of nicotine liquid, and tests are being conducted to determine the extent of the harm.

"I'm worried that Dana might swallow the cap, because this plastic can cause intestinal blockage and vomiting. Today, she's already eating poorly, feeling unwell, and sleeping all day. If there is an intestinal blockage, then all responsibility will fall on the shoulders of this girl. Danochka is like a child. She will put everything in her mouth, and God forbid, she might swallow it. This is very dangerous. It is not so dangerous that she smoked, although this is also very bad, as it is dangerous if she swallowed this cap, then, God forbid, Dana will have to be operated on," the safari park's veterinarian, Vasily Piskovoy, said.

Meanwhile, Luchkina faces potential penalties, including a fine and a ban from the park. The boxer's coach, Vladimir Akatov, provided a brief comment to Russian journalists, saying, "I didn't know Anastasia was a smoker. She is currently on holiday. We will definitely discuss this matter when she returns"

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many condemning Luchkina's actions as reckless and irresponsible. One user wrote, "Just disgusting behaviour and she should not be allowed to fight again."

Another commented, 'She should be arrested and imprisoned for life for endangering this innocent animal."

PETA UK vice president Mimi Bekhechi told SunSport: "Anastasia Luchkina must have received a few too many knocks to the head if she thinks it's a lark to give an orangutan a vape…a violation of this intelligent, gentle ape's welfare."