Old Video Captures Heart-Stopping Moment When Boy Leaps Across Gap Between 27-Storey Buildings In China

The video from China has shocked social media users.

A terrifying footage showing a boy repeatedly jumping over gap between a highrise in China is gaining traction on social media. The video is old - from 2021 - from Hubei province, according to South China Morning post (SCMP). The outlet said that the boy, along with a friend, performed the daring stunt by jumping across two 27-storey buildings. The clip has been shared again on Twitter by OnlyBangers and has shocked the users. It has amassed 2.3 million views and over 18,000 likes.

Watch the video:

SCMP said that one of the residents of the housing society where the buildings are located immediately called property management staff after spotting the two boys performing dangerous stunts. They were brought down safely.

As the clip begins, the two boys are seen standing on top of the buildings. The camera zooms in and one of the boys, dressed in purple top and black trousers, is seen getting ready to jump across.

He walks up and down the ledge before leaping from one building to another, over the gap between the two platforms.

The boy lands on the other side where another boy, dressed on orange top and black trousers, is waiting for him. The second boys looks younger.

He then moves forward to look down the gap the other boy just jumped over and turns back.

The boy in purple top goes back to the ledge, prepares for a few seconds and jumps back to the other side. He then makes a third jump to rejoin the boy in orange top.

The camera then zooms out to show the huge drop from top the bottom. The clip has shocked social media users.

"I wouldn't do this on my coffee table," tweeted one user. "I'm having a heart attack watching this bro," said another.

Others said the video is not for the faint-hearted and that if the boys want to learn parkour, they should do it closer to the ground.