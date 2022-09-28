Old Photo Of Dog That Looks Like 'Fuzzy T-Rex' Goes Viral

The weird photo of the dog going viral on social media.

Social media is full of videos and photos that will leave you amazed. And photos that go viral are often recirculated by users to allow people to have a hearty laugh. One such hilarious photo shows a dog looking like "wig on legs". The schnauzer was innocently playing in the park when its owner decided to take a panoramic shot, but the final image surprised her. The photo, taken four years ago, has re-appeared on Reddit and is again gaining traction.

Sharing the picture on Reddit, she simply wrote: "Panorama of dog goes terribly wrong."

While some users were left in splits over the dog owner's tech mishap, others said the dog looks like it is coming "straight out of Chernobyl".

"Like a happy fuzzy T-rex with a treat," one of the users commented. "That's not a dog. That's my haircut circa 1988," added another.

A third user asked, "Where the hell am I supposed to pet this thing?" Yet another commented, "It looks like how I feel..."

A few months ago, Google Maps users were left baffled after spotting a weird-looking dog. The photo widely circulated in June appeared to show that the dog had six legs and two abdomens. The animal looked more than twice the length of the average dog.

But, it was later revealed that the image for the result of another one of camera glitches reported by Maps users in the past.