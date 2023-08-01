Ola Electric's CEO Introduces Newest Employee 'Bijlee', Wins Hearts Online

The caption of the post read, "New colleague now officially!"

Ola founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal shared a heartwarming announcement on his Twitter handle. Mr Aggarwal introduced the company's newest employee, Bijlee, a dog whose name translates to 'electricity' in English.

Mr Aggarwal shared a photo of the canine and its official Ola Electric ID card, the Twitter post has gone viral on the internet. Bijlee's employee code on the ID card is '440 V', an apparent reference to the standard voltage in electrical systems. The card also mentions the dog's blood group as 'paw+ve', playing on the word 'positive and referencing its paws.

If needed, the human colleagues can get in touch with Bijlee on 'Slack', the instant messaging platform and the company has listed Bijlee's emergency contact as BA's office, which likely stands for Bhavish Aggarwal's initials.

The address on the ID card is Ola Electric's office on Hosur Road, indicating that Bijlee is part of the Koramangala workplace.

The caption of the post read, "New colleague now officially!"

See the post here:

New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2023

Since being posted, the post has amassed over 142,000 likes and an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Bijlee Nailed it."

"Like the name. Like Bolt from the movie," another user wrote on Twitter.

"This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it," the third user commented.

This is not the first time that the Ola boss has shown dogs at his workplace. Earlier, Mr Aggarwal tweeted a picture giving a glimpse of what he witnessed at his office in the morning. In the photo, three dogs can be seen sleeping and relaxing on sofas inside the Ola office. "Mornings at the office," the caption read.

Featured Video Of The Day Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks US For Returning Rare, Ancient Artifacts