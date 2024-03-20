Ohio Newspaper's 54-Year-Old Solar Eclipse Prediction For 2024 Is Spot On

The post has gone viral and so far it has accumulated 2.5 million views

A 1970 Ohio newspaper clipping is going viral for its prescient headline about the total solar eclipse. The headline, "Millions See Eclipse, Next Showing in 2024," accurately predicted the date of the upcoming eclipse, which takes place on April 8 this year and will be visible across North America and Central America. The total solar eclipse is estimated to last up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds in the path of total darkness.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth than average and passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth's surface. While total solar eclipses happen less frequently than other types, we have one coming up soon! On August 12, 2026, skywatchers in Greenland, Iceland, and the Atlantic Ocean will be treated to this awe-inspiring sight.

Ohio newspaper from 1970 forecasting this year's April 8 solar eclipse.



[📸 u/Fleegle1834] pic.twitter.com/KpMpT9kYUT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 19, 2024

The post has gone viral and so far it has accumulated 2.5 million views and an array of fascinating comments.

A user commented, "Fascinating to see predictions of celestial events from the past. It reminds us of the awe-inspiring nature of the universe and our place within it. Science and history intertwined in a single newspaper page."

Another user wrote, "A 2024 Solar Eclipse forecast made in 1970. Interesting. I can imagine some of those old people who read the newspaper then saying: "2024, that's a long time to come! Would the world still be existing by then?"'

"Wow, it's fascinating to see a newspaper from 1970 predicting this year's solar eclipse! History does repeat itself in mesmerizing ways," the third user wrote.

"Forecasting the future has always fascinated us, bridging the gap between science and mystery. The alignment of celestial bodies mesmerizes, reminding us of the vastness of the universe and the intricacies of its design," the fourth user wrote on X.

"Fascinating to see how our understanding of celestial events has evolved over the years. The foresight demonstrated in that newspaper article from 1970 is truly remarkable," the fifth user commented.