'Nothing Left To...'': Investor Says Rs 25 Lakh Salary Package Is Too Little For Running A Family

An investor, known for his controversial opinions on X, recently offered his take on current salaries, saying ₹25 lakhs per annum is too little for running a family of three. In a tweet on X, Sourav Dutta estimated that ₹25 LPA salary translates to a take-home pay of approximately Rs 1.5 lakhs per month. He noted that after monthly expenses on essentials, EMIs, medical, and emergencies, there is no money left to invest or save.

''25LPA is too little for running a family. 25 LPA = in hand 1.5L per month. A family of 3 would spend 1L on essentials, EMI / rent. 25K for eating out, movies, OTT, day trips. 25K for emergency and medical. Nothing left to invest,'' he wrote on X.

The tweet has ignited a firestorm of discussion online, with several reactions and comments. While some said that they consider ₹25 LPA sufficient, others believe it's inadequate due to rising living costs, inflation, and changing financial priorities. However, a majority of users disagreed with his comment and raised questions as to how he calculated the monthly expenses.

One user wrote, ''Touch some grass brother or get yourself tested or maybe both.''

Another commented, ''A family spending 25k a month for "medical" would never spend 25k a month on miscellaneous expenses like eating out, day trips etc. Please don't misguide people with ridiculous calculations.''

A third added, 'Someone earning 25 LPA with a total of three family members would perfectly know how much to spend on room rent, essentials and entertainment. Nonsense figures. Emergency and Medical is not a monthly bill.''

Earlier too, he made a similar statement saying that a ₹25 lakhs per annum salary is "nothing" in today's age. Notably, he made this statement while discussing current tech salaries and asking if they were distorting the market. Many industry professionals, including those with over a decade of experience earning around ₹25 LPA, disagreed with this statement. They argued that ₹25 LPA is still a respectable salary, considering factors like location, industry, experience, and lifestyle.