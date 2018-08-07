Nothing, Not Even Pregnancy, Keeps Sania Mirza Off The Tennis Court

"Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls," Anam Mirza has captioned her video.

If you've been keeping up with Sania Mirza on Instagram, you'd have noticed how she's making pregnancy look like a breeze. The ace tennis star has been posting some wonderful pictures for the past few months. However, it's this new video of Sania that has caught our attention. This one shows Sania on the tennis court playing a little match with her sister Anam Mirza. Can you guess who's winning?

"Getting mom-to-be to hit a few balls," Anam has captioned her video on Instagram. It shows the sisters enjoying a round of tennis as their father Imran Mirza stands next to the court.

"@imranmirza58 doesn't think too much of my tennis skills," Anam says in her caption hashtagging it #zerotennisskills. Is Anam a match for her tennis star sister? Watch the video to find out:

Since being posted about an hour before writing this, the video has collected over 3,000 views and more than 700 'likes'.

"I thought you would win in her pregnancy time but noooo," comments one Instagram user.

This goes to show that you can take Sania out of the tennis court but no one can take tennis out of her - a sentiment Sania feels herself. Look at this picture and the caption she posted with it just yesterday.

"This is super gorgeous! Love it. Describes your strength, your beauty inside out. Love the magic," says one Instagram user. "So true... you look like Cinderella on the court," says another.

Sania Mirza is expecting her first child with husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, in October.