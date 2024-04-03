'Not The Hairline Guys': Wanted UK Man Responds To Police Poster

The police notice talked about Daniel Kellaway.

A wanted man in the UK seems to have gotten upset by a police notice about him that mentions "receding hairline". Avon and Somerset Police posted the notice on Facebook asking to locate 28-year-old Daniel Kellaway, who is wanted in connection with several offences, according to a BBC report. The police have described him as "white, about 5ft 9ins, of average build, with brown eyes and facial hair". But one line in the notice that talks about "receding brown hair" has caught the attention of Kellaway.

A man claiming to be Kellaway left a comment joking about his hairline. "No need to mention the hairline guys, I'm heading to Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up," the comment reads.

The police's Facebook notice going viral

Despite his criminal past, Kellaway has fans on social media who replied to his comment. "Gotta have a laugh ain't we mate," said one of them.

"I shouldn't laugh at this, but I am," said another. A third user asked Kellaway to "have fun in Turkey".

Police have not responded to the comment.

But experts, like retired detective Nick Neville, said the comment could land Kellaway in trouble. "I have no doubt police will be combing the area looking for him. But Kellaway won't be laughing for long over this brush with the law - the net will be drawing in," he told Metro.

Kellaway commented again asking for the police to amend his age after his birthday had passed, the outlet further said.

The police are looking for him as part of several ongoing investigations, including driving offences.