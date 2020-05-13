No, That's Not A Plane Window. Watch What This Pilot Missing The Skies Did

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the world travels. Several nations have cut out air travel completely while imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus. Others have sealed their borders and restricted domestic air travel to citizens and residents only. In the midst of this, a pilot's video capturing her frustration at the travel ban has left many amused.

Naya Khankan, a pilot from Denmark, filmed the footage at her sister's house during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video begins with a view of what appears to be a city lit up at night, as seen from a plane window. The camera then zooms out to show a passport on a tray table, reinforcing the idea of a plane journey in progress. The illusion is shattered, however, when the camera pulls out to reveal the 27-year-old pilot sitting in front of her washing machine.

With a wry smile on her face, she waves at the person recording the video before it ends.

According to Forbes, Denmark shuttered its international border to non-residents in mid-March. While airports in the country remain open, only citizens and residents are permitted to enter. The ban on international tourism has affected pilots and is likely to continue for a month or two.

Denmark has reported over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.